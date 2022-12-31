KB DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

On Day 4 of the NSS camp at the school a yoga session was held with yoga instructor Suraj. He informed the volunteers about the benefits of each asana that we perform, if we make it a habit. The next on the platter was a motivational talk by Principal JS Jayara, Head of Institute for Blind, Sector 26, Chandigarh. He shared some stories of success that even the disabled people like the blind can also achieve. The next session was with Shankar from the Election Office, Chandigarh, who enlightened the volunteers about the voting process and the dire need to have a voter ID-card. He intimated them about the Voter Helpline App that each of them can access and apply for the same. Through a video call, the volunteers got connected with Christ University, Bengaluru, from where the professors spoke to them about the career options that they have after their schooling and the fields that they would like to join. The day ended once again at the Theatre Workshop where the volunteers got to know the depth of acting and the preparations required for the same.