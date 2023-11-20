KB DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

Diwali was celebrated at the school. The school wore a festive look with diyas and lanterns adorning the corridors mingled with the sounds of bhajans. Students of Class III to VII led the way in spreading the message of celebrating “Eco-friendly and sustainable Diwali 2023 with full divine flavour”. The students, dressed up as mythological characters like Ram, Laxman, Sita, Hanuman and Ayodhyawasi, were displayed in a ‘jhanki’. Students of Class III to VII showcased the spirit of Diwali through various activities such as ‘inter-class Toran making’, candle and ‘diya’ decoration, paper decoration, paper lanterns, best out of waste creations, flower arrangement and card-making contests. Students displayed their talents in Diwali Mela. The vibrant setting, colourful stalls, decorations, lighting, music, games and lip-smacking food stalls pulled everyone to its refreshing exclusiveness. The highlight of the show was ‘Shri Ram Rajya Abhishek” which was done with full devotion. It included dances, bhajans followed by Aarti done by the Principal, staff and students. Prasad was distributed amongst all in the last.

#Diwali