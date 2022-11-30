Yuvsatta-NGO, Peace Club of the school, along with CREST, Chandigarh Administration, organised a function to flag-off an Army truck containing over 1,650 new woollens collected by school students of twenty-one prominent schools of the tricity for the children in Kashmir and Leh. Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Director, Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Pooja Prakash, Principal of the school in her welcome address expressed gratitude to all partner schools namely DAV Model Sr. Sec. School, Sector 15A, Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, Manav Rachna International School, Dikshant International School, Sacred Heart Sr. Sec. School, AKSIPS-Sector 41 & 45, Ankur School, The New Public School, Chitkara International School, IS Dev Samaj Sr. Sec. School, Kids R Kids School, St. Joseph's Sr. Sec. School, St. Soldier International School, CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Yadvindra Public School, St. John's High School, Satluj Public School, Gurukul Global School, Delhi Public School and students of her own KB DAV Sr. Sec. Public School, Chandigarh. Appreciating the initiative of volunteers of Yuvsatta and support of KB DAV Sr. Sec. Public School.