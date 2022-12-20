KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual sports day with zeal. Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, PCS, Director, School Education, Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration, was the chief guest. Principal Pooja Prakash welcomed the guests of the day. The day proceeded with the march-past led by the students' council and flag-hoisting by the chief guest which was followed by the oath-taking ceremony. Students participated in yoga, drills and taekwondo looked resplendent in their different attires. The display of different yoga-asanas by students reaped many laurels by one and all. This was followed by cultural items one after the other. The programme ended with distribution of medals, mementos and certificates to the students.
