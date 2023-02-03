KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

About 730 students from classes VI to XII watched the live session of the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on the premises. Students from classes VI to VIII watched the session in their respective classrooms on Interactive Boards along with the teachers, while class IX to XII students watched the session in the multi-purpose hall and computer lab. All arrangements were made by the school computer faculty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sincere advice to the students was to practice digital detox and create a 'No technology zone to avoid being a slave to the gadgets.

Delhi Public School, Mohali

Pariksha Pe Charcha was an alluring event at the school. Prime Minister Narendra Modi motivated students to leave exam stress behind and get inspired to do their best. The Prime Minister also interacted with parents and teachers to help and enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams and goals. The students had an overwhelming response to PM's words of wisdom.

Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

The school organised a live streaming of the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. During the interaction with parents, teachers and students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed questions related to time management, criticism, board exam stress and anxiety. This interaction with students not only helps them to release their exam stress, but also gives them an opportunity to discuss challenges which they are encountering in the education system.

New Gyan Dham Public School, Nalagarh

The sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was shown to classes X and XII. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared tips to overcome exam stress, learn time management and motivate each other to do extraordinary things.