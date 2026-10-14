KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh holds dental check-up camp

The school organised a dental check-up camp in collaboration with Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Students of classes IV and V underwent individual oral examinations conducted by 13 dental interns under the supervision of Dr Prabhjot Kaur at B S Bahl Hall. Students were also taught proper brushing techniques and oral hygiene practices. Principal Pooja Prakash thanked the dental team, emphasising the importance of early intervention and oral health awareness.

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