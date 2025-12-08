Students of Class VI participated in the speech trophy competition. Twelve talented speakers delivered captivating speeches on topics ranging from their favourite authors and books to the value of good reading. Their confidence, fluency and expressive delivery made the event truly remarkable. Aradhaya secured the first position with a flawless rendition of her views on the topic 'If I could step into a story and change its ending.' Other students presented their views on topics like 'The book that changed the way I think.' and 'The author I would love to meet'. The event concluded with a vibrant News Show Filler, where students highlighted the school's DEAR Initiative; "Drop Everything and Read." They stressed the importance of developing strong reading habits and engaging with literature meaningfully. Principal Pooja Prakash praised the students for their dedication.

