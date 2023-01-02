KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Chd

The first session on the fifth day of the NSS camp at the school was by Siddaq Preet Singh, sustainability instructor from the Thapar School of Management. He came with his team to deliver a lecture on sustainability. The next session was with Bhupinder Singh from the Traffic Police, Chandigarh. He sang songs to bring home the message that following traffic rules is all the more important if we wish to stay safe on roads. The next session was a question and answer session with Shelly Sood, a renowned counsellor, pitching in and answering all curious queries of the young minds. The last session found the young volunteers meditating to the instructions of Nisha, science teacher,, who motivated them to make meditation a habit in this hectic life.