KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Sec 7, Chandigarh

Self-defence training was held for the girl students from Classes VIII to X of the school. The objective of the training was to train the girls in different defence mechanisms to use in case of violence against them. Different self-defence techniques were taught to the girls in order to prepare them to safeguard themselves. The girls learnt several things like ready position (shikodachi), different kinds of punches, finger attack, palm attack, elbow attack, kick attack and the kata attack (which itself has 21 steps). The trainers — Sanjay, Pooja and Simran — said this kind of a training is the need of the hour as domestic violence, eve-teasing and other severe forms of violence against women and children which are happening regularly. Meanwhile, the school organised various activities during the festive season. It began with a bandhanwar-toran making competition for Class VIII students, who used flowers, beads, shells and mirrors to decorate and create the best bandhanwar (door hanging) designs. Sejal of Class VIII-A was declared the winner of the competition. Gurkirat Kaur of Class VIII C got the second prize, whereas Mannat Chandan of Class VIII B was placed at the third position. Vrinda Bhardwaj of Class VIII-D got the consolation prize. Young chefs from Class IX tried their hands at culinary skills in the event ‘Pakwan-e-Diwali’. Dhriti and Harshita stole the show with their mouth-watering delicacies presented in a unique way with catchy titles. Divyam and Rohan grabbed the second position, followed by Priyanshu and Nitin along with Maanya and Dhwani, who shared the third position. Janya and Nitika received the consolation prize. The third day witnessed a beautiful competition among Class X students who came together in the open space in front of the Science Labs to draw beautiful rangolis on the theme of ‘Safe Diwali, Green Diwali’.