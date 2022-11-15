 KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh


A special assembly was conducted by Class I students to pay tributes to first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. Students recited poems in English and Hindi, sang a soulful prayer and presented a skit to throw light on the significance of Children’s Day. The assembly area was decked with props exhibiting a ‘Day of Brightness’. Students wore sashes and expressed their thoughts about children being the ‘Pride of the Nation’. The highlight of the Assembly was a song/dance performance by the teachers of Class I, dedicated to their students and the audience.

