KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

A special assembly was conducted by Class I students to pay tributes to first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. Students recited poems in English and Hindi, sang a soulful prayer and presented a skit to throw light on the significance of Children’s Day. The assembly area was decked with props exhibiting a ‘Day of Brightness’. Students wore sashes and expressed their thoughts about children being the ‘Pride of the Nation’. The highlight of the Assembly was a song/dance performance by the teachers of Class I, dedicated to their students and the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station
Was lying outside the railway station since Monday night
Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav led the operation in...