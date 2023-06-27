KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

The school observed the International Day of Yoga on the campus. Nearly 50 NSS volunteers, staff members and students participated in the event. With Anurag Sharma, the yoga teacher at the helm of the affairs of the day, things rolled out in the right direction in the most comfortable manner. The yoga guru emphasised on the need for practicing yoga daily. The session ended with meditation, deep silence and chanting of 'Shanti Patha'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...