KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Sector 7, Chd

A series of celebrations took place at the school to mark Earth Day. From Pre-School to Class XII gave a call to save the earth and different species on the planet. The students from the Junior Wing were in green attire. Students participated in activities like elocution, globe making, slogan writing and poster making, displaying their artistic and linguistic skills while showcasing their awareness about saving the environment. Students made head gears as relics, which they took back home. A small skit was staged by the KG students that raised awareness on taking care of the earth. Various activities like role play and skits, poem recitation, slogan writing, poster making through 'best out of waste' activities were conducted for the students of classes III to VII. The highlight of the event was the 'mini rock garden presentation' through stone paintings. The students participated in the class to class Earth Day rally to create mass awareness. Students depicted their care and love for nature with a group song -'Dharti Ka Dil Kya Boley.' Class VIII participants exhibited their skill by participating in a poetry competition 'Acrostic poetry' on the theme of Earth Day. The students of Class IX made creative posters on the theme 'Act, innovate and implement'. 'Conservation of natural resources', 'Ocean acidification', 'Food print', 'Burning of fossil fuels and deforestation' were some of the relevant themes for poster making. The students of class X participated in a handwritten e-mail/letter to an NGO asking it to make investment in the planet. The Senior Secondary Wing participated in a PPT presentation on different herbal plants on earth and their medicinal properties. Four teams from Class XII collected data regarding these herbal plants. The team comprising Riya Solanki and Satyam from XII won the first prize for their presentation. Class XI staged a skit on 'Food wastage-man's responsibility towards sustainability. The students were apprised on bio-diversity and extinct species.