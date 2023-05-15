KB DAV Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school held its 9th Investiture Ceremony. It was a day dipped in a sense of pride, commitment and leadership. The newly appointed senate - Head Boy, Head Girl, the Captains, the Vice-Captains and the Prefects of the Four Houses namely Jasmine, Lotus, Rose and Tulip were decorated with the badges by Principal Pooja Prakash. Senate members were selected through elections. The stakeholders expressed their vision and took an oath to uphold and respect the school values and ideology and become positive role models for their peers and juniors. The Principal expressed her faith in the newly elected senate members and advised them to think rationally between the right and the wrong. She guided the young torch bearers of the school to represent and uphold the school values with a sense of pride and to encourage team work and lead by example.
