KBDAV-7, Chandigarh

Students of Pre-School to Class V celebrated Janmashtami to mark the birth of the Hindu Deity Krishna. All students were dressed in beautiful and colourful attire of Lord Krishna and Radha and participated in a number of activities. These included poster-making, PowerPoint presentation, singing of bhajans, and dance. The young learners placed the images of Lord Krishna and recited bhajans. The students were told the stories about the struggle of Lord Krishna and given the message of 'Good always triumphs over the bad'. The teachers highlighted the significance of the blissful occasion.
