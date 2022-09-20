KBDAV-7, Chandigarh

To impart training for the implementation of the NEP-2020, a one-day Capacity Building Workshop was organised at KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh, in collaboration with COE, CBSE (Chandigarh Region). The workshop aimed at guiding academic leaders, Principals and teachers to enhance the existing practices and knowledge regarding the curriculum framework with NEP in context. Kulwant Kaur Rehal, Chief Spokesperson of the day, stressed multidisciplinary approach in the educational system focusing on 4C's, ie collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity. As many as 56 participants, including Principals and teachers from various schools all over Chandigarh and Punjab attended the workshop.