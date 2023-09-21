KBDAV School, Sec 7, Chandigarh, holds assembly on ‘Gratitude’

Students of Class I conducted a special assembly on the theme of ‘Gratitude’. Every child was given an opportunity and platform to display talent and present themselves as individuals. The assembly started with a prayer song “All things bright” expressing gratitude towards the Creator. The audience was enlightened as the students spoke on ‘Gratitude’. A wonderful enactment on the theme was presented by students to showcase the importance of thanking God. The assembly ended with a foot-tapping dance number “Everybody gets a heart”. Pre-Primary Supervisor Jasleen Kaur also shared her thoughts. Principal Pooja Prakash lauded the efforts put in by the class teacher and students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...