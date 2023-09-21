KBDAV School, Sec 7, Chandigarh, holds assembly on ‘Gratitude’

Students of Class I conducted a special assembly on the theme of ‘Gratitude’. Every child was given an opportunity and platform to display talent and present themselves as individuals. The assembly started with a prayer song “All things bright” expressing gratitude towards the Creator. The audience was enlightened as the students spoke on ‘Gratitude’. A wonderful enactment on the theme was presented by students to showcase the importance of thanking God. The assembly ended with a foot-tapping dance number “Everybody gets a heart”. Pre-Primary Supervisor Jasleen Kaur also shared her thoughts. Principal Pooja Prakash lauded the efforts put in by the class teacher and students.