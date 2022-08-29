KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The school held a Comprehensive Awareness Session on the theme Swachhta ki Paathshala — an Educational Programme on Solid Waste Management with a special guest from Municipal Corporation, Anindita Mitra, IAS, Municipal Commissioner, with her team, visiting the school campus. A warm welcome was accorded to the team from MC, Chandigarh, with students dressed up as Radha and Krishna. This was followed by felicitation of the guest of the day Anindita Mitra, and Isha Kamboj, Joint Commissioner, MC, Chandigarh. The session then began with the learners from Class VI to Class XII listening to the special team.
