KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

A one-day capacity building programme for teachers of computer science was hosted by the school. The topic was 'Python for Class XII'. Forty-six teachers from different towns of the north region attended the programme. The resource person from the Centre of Excellence, CBSE, Chandigarh, was Abhishek Sharma, Assistant Professor, CSE Department, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhajeri. The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants.