KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, Chd

The Awareness Unit of the Chandigarh Traffic Police visited the school to inform bus drivers and attendants about road safety rules. Slogans like ‘Alert today - Alive tomorrow’ and ‘The best drivers are aware that they must beware’ reverberated in the air. As many as 50 bus drivers and an equal number of woman attendants and conductors marked their presence for the lecture, supervised by Inspector Parvesh from the Traffic Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh. The event was held at the BS Bahl Hall of the school. ASI Rajinder Singh and his assistant from the Traffic Police team spoke about various rules that must be followed on road. Later, the drivers and attendants took a pledge to always be careful while driving and taking care of children, who are their greatest responsibility.
