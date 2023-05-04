KBDAV Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students and staff of the school gathered to celebrate the Labour Day. The school organised a special assembly to honour the hardworking support staff of the school. The assembly began with a speech from the school Principal Pooja Parkash who emphasised the importance of labour in our daily lives. She praised the effort of the support staff, who keep the school running smoothly. The NSS Volunteers and students of Class XI and XII handed out cards of appreciation and sweets to the maids. malis, gatekeepers, bus drivers, conductors, peons and attendants. The assembly was a great way to honour and appreciate the contribution of the support staff, and it left a lasting impression on the students, reminding them of the importance of hard work and dedication.