KBDAV Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students of KG presented a special assembly on the theme, “Discipline today”. The assembly started with the morning prayer seeking the Almighty’s blessings. Devin and Vaani briefly introduced the topic to the students. Further taking the thought forward that discipline teaches us to respect our elders, a beautiful recitation of the rhyme “Greet the teachers, elders all” was presented. A group of students performed a short skit, “Value of Time”. Learners also performed an action song. Principal Pooja Prakash shared her words of wisdom and applauded the students for their efforts.
