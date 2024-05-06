KBDAV Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Vikas, founder of Project Kartavya and also an NSS volunteer from Punjab University, Chandigarh, visited the campus of the school to deliver a lecture on ‘Women empowerment and personality development’. The speaker discussed the importance of gender equality, economic empowerment, and access to education for women. He gave inspiring examples of women breaking barriers and achieving success in various fields. The lecture encouraged students to challenge stereotypes and advocate for equal rights for all genders. Overall, it was a motivating and empowering event that sparked important conversations about equality and opportunity to women.

