Kendriya Vidyalaya, 14 GTC, Subathu

An annual panel inspection was conducted under the stewardship of Assistant Commissioner T Pritam Singh, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Regional Office, Gurugarm, along with a panel of five members on the premises of the school. NCC Cadets, Scout & Guides and student council members welcomed the team. T Pritam Singh motivated the students by laying emphasis on the role of a teacher in their life. He also interacted with Class XII students and gave tips for their upcoming board exams. The inspecting team also observed the implementation of NEP, Nipun Bharat and FLN in the teaching-learning process. They also assessed the level of education and inspected the facilities available in school.
