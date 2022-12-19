Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 RCF, Hussianpur

The 59th Foundation Day of the school was celebrated on the campus. Vinod Kumar (PCPO) RCF-cum-chairman was the chief guest, while Manish Mehta, law officer, RCF Nominee, chairman, was the guest of honour. A wide spectrum of programmes wereprepared by students for the occasion. The meritorious students were felicitated with certificates, medals and trophies. Pardeep Kumar, PGT Commerce, proposed the vote of thanks.