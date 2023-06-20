Kendriya Vidyalaya-5, Bathinda Cantt

A workshop on FLN was organised at the school through online mode under the guidance of Principal Sunil Kumar Karwal. A total of 100 teachers from various schools of Bathinda participated in the workshop. Various activities related to FLN, G20, NEP, NIPUN BHATAT, VIDYA PRAVESH were conducted by the resource persons : Pritpal Kaur, I/C Primary wing KV5 , Suman Gupta, HM, KV1, Rajandeep Kaur and Divya.