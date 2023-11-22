Kendriya Vidyalaya, AFS, High Grounds, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Children’s Day. The programme started with a speech by Seema Gaur, PRT, to highlight the importance of the day. Different cultural programmes were presented by various groups of students of the school. Students from the primary section displayed their costumes based on theme of ‘Freedom’. They presented themselves beautifully by speaking the dialogues of freedom fighters they depicted. A group of graceful girls presented folk dance of Punjab. Many others performance were also given by students like skit, speech & traditional dance performances which left the spectators mesmerised. The celebratory mood continued with an invigorating and foot-tapping bhangra. Principal Gurpreet Singh blessed the children on the special occasion. After that sweets were distributed.