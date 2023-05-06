Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Highgrounds, Chandigarh

The NSS unit of the school celebrated Labour Day under the guidance of Principal Gurpreet Singh. Sweepers, gatekeepers and watchmen were felicitated with gifts on this occasion. A self-composed poem on Labour Day was presented by Fareen Bano of Class X B.
