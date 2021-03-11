Kendriya Vidyalaya, Alhilal

Students of the school visited the Science Centre at Banuri in Palampur. The students learnt a lot of things related to science, especially physics and natural disasters (geography). It was learning with fun. First of all they visited the first chamber of the Science Centre where they came to know about various phenomena related to science. Then they visited the second chamber. There they came to know about different types of natural disasters, how they are caused and methods of prevention. There they had a quiz related to all the information they gained about natural disasters. It was a practical experience of the theoretical concepts learnt in the classroom.