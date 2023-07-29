Kendriya Vidyalaya, Alhilal

The school celebrated Vanmahotsav. All primary, secondary and Scouts and Guides students participated actively in the celebration. In charge Principal Bimla Verma planted ornamental and medicinal plants and some flowers. She declared to celebrate the whole week as Vanmahotsav. In morning assembly, students, under the guidance of music teacher, performed a group song on the conservation of environment. Tanvi Thakur of Class XII and Angel Walia of Class X stressed on the fact that our survival is essentially based on survival of plants. Teachers and students planted fruit, ornamental and herbal trees in eco-garden as well as in surrounding areas of the campus. The day ended with students and teachers taking pledge to plant trees on their birthday and prevent people from cutting trees.