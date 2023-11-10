Kendriya Vidyalaya, Alhilal

A Bharatanatyam dance workshop was conducted by artiste Priyambada Tiwari at the school to enlighten students about the basics of Bharatanatyam. The workshop was an initiative by Routes 2 Roots who aims at reaching out to even the remotest cities to help students inculcate art and culture. It helped to promote the art of Bharatanatyam dance in their region and gave an opportunity to young adults to build confidence and self-esteem.