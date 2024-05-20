Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chamera - 1

Two brave students of the school, Kumari Rakshita of Class VI and Kumari Akshita of Class I, commenced their 1000 km bicycle trip on May 9, 2024. The journey starting from Srinagar and concluding in Manali via Leh, aims to spread the message of 'Save Girl Child' and to encourage people to plant trees and protect the environment. Vijeta Dara, Principal of KV, flagged off their journey and blessed them for the successful completion of their mission. Teachers were also present on this occasion to boost the morale of the students.
