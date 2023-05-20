Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school feels immensely proud of its students for giving such an excellent result in Class X and XII. Naushad Ali from Science stream has topped with 94.6%. Deepali Dalal bagged the second position with 94%, followed by Medhavi 93%. In Commerce stream, Khushi Yadav emerged topper. In Class X, Vansh Sharma secured the first position by scoring 95.8%, Shubham Pahat stood second by scoring 95.4% and Aryan Jha bagged the third position by scoring 95%. Principal KS Pathania congratulated students and teachers for the excellent result.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of sev...
India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms
They are handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border'...
National Investigation Agency raids 15 locations in J-K in terror-funding case
The raided places are Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Srinagar, ...
PM Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima, site of world's first nuclear attack
The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark...