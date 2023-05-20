Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school feels immensely proud of its students for giving such an excellent result in Class X and XII. Naushad Ali from Science stream has topped with 94.6%. Deepali Dalal bagged the second position with 94%, followed by Medhavi 93%. In Commerce stream, Khushi Yadav emerged topper. In Class X, Vansh Sharma secured the first position by scoring 95.8%, Shubham Pahat stood second by scoring 95.4% and Aryan Jha bagged the third position by scoring 95%. Principal KS Pathania congratulated students and teachers for the excellent result.