Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantt

The KVS Regional Sports Athletics Meet for Girls under-14, 17 and 19 for the KVS Gurugram Region was conducted at the Synthetic Track and Field Stadium, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. As many as 205 students from 35 KVs of Gurugram Region participated in the three-day meet, which included 25 events per category. The closing ceremony commenced with a warm ‘Green’ welcome of chief guest Col Vinay Kumar, SO, CO, Dharamsala Cantt, by Principal of KV, Dharamsala Cantt, Pushpa Sharma and Principal, KV, Nadaun Lakhanpal Singh. Prizes were distributed to the winners. Many participants made it to the Nationals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding
The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...
CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case
CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...
Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab
The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...