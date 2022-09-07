Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantt

The KVS Regional Sports Athletics Meet for Girls under-14, 17 and 19 for the KVS Gurugram Region was conducted at the Synthetic Track and Field Stadium, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. As many as 205 students from 35 KVs of Gurugram Region participated in the three-day meet, which included 25 events per category. The closing ceremony commenced with a warm ‘Green’ welcome of chief guest Col Vinay Kumar, SO, CO, Dharamsala Cantt, by Principal of KV, Dharamsala Cantt, Pushpa Sharma and Principal, KV, Nadaun Lakhanpal Singh. Prizes were distributed to the winners. Many participants made it to the Nationals.