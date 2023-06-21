Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jutigh Cantt

Investiture ceremony of the school was organised recently. Investiture Ceremony is a key occasion for students when the school entrusts hope, faith and the mantle of responsibility to the newly appointed school cabinet. This ceremony signifies the reliance and confidence that the school puts in the student office bearers.Vir Chand, the Principal of the school, in his address to the council, advised the students to inculcate the values of punctuality, dedication, discipline and determination as they are the torchbearers of future. He advised the office-bearers to work with a spirit of unity in the interest of students at large. The Principal also appreciated the honesty, confidence and clarity in thoughts which the office-bearers had exhibited during their selection process and wished that they work not just for the betterment and growth of their fellow students but for their personal growth as well. CCA Coordinator Geetanjali Thakur advised the student council members to stay humble and remain in gratitude because they are on the threshold of a new beginning, and the values and ethos that they have imbibed from the school will guide them forever in their lives. The school Head Boy Someshwar of Class XII, Head Girl Sujata of Class XII along with the Vice- Head Boy, Vice-Head Girl, Sports Captains,Captains, Vice Captains of all the four houses, CCA captains, Sports Captains, and Prefects were conferred with badges, sashes and flags took oath at the investiture ceremony.