Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jutogh Cantonment

The Annual Sports Day was organised at Army Training Ground, Jutogh Cantonment. Major RS Bhandari (J & K Rifle), Mohit Gupta (Principal, KV Jakhoo hills Shimla) and Vikas Rathore (Manager, Punjab National Bank, Jutogh) as guests of honour. The event started with a march past by students under the chairmanship of the captains of the four houses. Welcome anthem was sung by the students of primary section. Naati, a traditional dance of Himachal Pradesh, was presented by the girls of secondary section. The sports day started after the flag hoisting by the school Principal. Various sports competitions were held for the students of the school. Prizes were distributed to the students who excelled in competitions. Under various sports, Haridhima and Gaurav Sharma won in the needle race in the primary section. Suryansh Sharma in 50-meter race and SS Sai Neha and Parth Thakur stood first. Aryan, Ishika, Aniket, Divyanshi, Ranish, Tanvi and Arnav stood first in the 100 meters race (Under - 14, 17, 19) in the secondary and higher secondary section. Mehak and Sasmit stood first in the Sack Race (U-14). Nikita, Aniket, Yuvak and Divyanshi stood first in the Pull over Race (U-17, 19). In throwing events, in shot put throw (Under-14, 17, 19), Vishal in javelin throw (U-19), Nitin in shot put throw (under-14, 17), Divyansh and Gauri P. A race was also organised for male teachers in which Mahendra Singh Rana stood first, Naresh Kumar second and Dr Jagdish Yadav stood third. Shot put was organised for women teachers in which Pramila Negi stood first, Madhu Thakur was second and Sarita Devi stood third.