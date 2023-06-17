Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jutogh Cantt

Various activities are being organised at the school under the Janbhagidari. It is being organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. During this, various activities and competitions related to G20, FLN, New Education Policy and Skilled India are being organised in the school. Various activities on G20 was conducted in the school like elocution competition, story writing, yoga exercise, storytelling, reading competition, wall painting, rangoli competition, quiz game competition. Along with this, the students also increased their knowledge by watching the film related to G-20 on YouTube. In this series, the parents of the students also participated in the Janbhagidari workshop organised at the school. The Principal of the school, Virchand encouraged all students participating in the programme and thanked the parent and community as well.