Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jutogh Cantt

On the occasion of the third anniversary of the launch of the New Education Policy, live telecast of the inauguration ceremony of the All India Education Conference was done in the school. All teachers, staff, parents and students participated by watching the online session in the school, while the students of the primary wing and their parents watched the live broadcast from their respective homes. Principal of the school Vir Chand said the New Education Policy provides ample opportunities for skill development of the students.
