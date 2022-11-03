Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Pathankot

National Integration Week was celebrated in the school. Various activities like human chain, essay writing, slogan writing and poster making competition were organised. The birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was celebrated in the vidyalaya. The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas began with the Principal garlanding the portrait of Sardar Patel. The students participated in various activities such as drama, speech, poetry and slogan writing and pledge on unity in the morning assembly. Apart from this, 1793 students took oath online. Students, staff and teachers gathered to participate in the Unity Run which started at 8:20 am. School Principal Shri VK Tyagi gave a brief introduction to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said that such programs are necessary for the security, unity and integrity of the country and the ethical development of the country can be ensured by such programmes. The Principal flagged off the unity race. Ekta Run was of about 1.5 km and all the students participated in it.