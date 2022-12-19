Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Pathankot

The Annual Sports Day 2022-23 and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Foundation Day were celebrated at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Air Force Station Pathankot. Air Cmdr P Devendra Hirani, YSM VSM and VMC Chairman, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Principal VK Tyagi welcomed the guests. Students presented colourful cultural items such as Haryanvi, Punjabi, Himachali dances depicting the rich cultural heritage of our country. A painting exhibition was also organised based on "Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Hamara Gaurav Hai", "Water Conservation" and "Road Safety". Hirani, while addressing the students, said sports and games are an integral part of the education system. The chief guest felicitated the students who had excelled in the 51st Regional Sports Competitions and the winners of the Annual Sports festival by handing over the prizes. Vice-Principal PS Thakur proposed the vote of thanks. As many as 2,000 students and 70 teachers of the school attended the programme.