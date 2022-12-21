Annual Sports Day 2022-23 and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Foundation Day was celebrated with great pomp and show at Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Air Force Station, Pathankot. Air Commandant P Devendra Hirani, YSM, VSM and VMC, Chairman of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Pathankot, was the chief guest. Principal VK Tyagi formally welcomed the guests with green bouquets. The chief guest and other dignitaries inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. Colourful cultural items, such as Haryanvi, Punjabi and Himachali dances, etc, were presented by students depicting the mixed glimpse of the Indian culture. A painting exhibition was also organised based on themes “Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Hamara Gaurav Hai”, “Water Conservation” and “Road Safety”. After the cultural programme, Shivaji, Tagore, Ashok and Raman Houses and Scouts and Guides unit of the school saluted the chief guest and dignitaries by presenting march past. Air Commandant P Devendra Hirani, while addressing the students, said sports and games are an integral part of the education system which is very important for overall development of children. During the closing ceremony of the programme, the chief guest honoured the students who excelled in the 51st Regional Sports Competitions and the winners of the Annual Sports Festival by distributing the prizes. Vice-Principal PS Thakur paid a vote of thanks to chief guest Air Commandant P Devendra Hirani, Chairman, Wg Cdr Pushpa Thakur, Edu Officer, Sqn Ldr Pradeep PS, Edu O, and Gp Captain V Tripathi C, Adm O, for sparing their valuable time. About 2,000 students and 70 teachers of the school attended the programme. The programme came to an end with distribution of refreshment to all the students.