Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantonment

The Annual Sports Day was celebrated at the school. Olympian Davinder Singh, retd DIG, Punjab Police, who is a Major Dhyan Chand Awardee, was the chief guest. The guest of honour was Vijay Kumar, former TGT, PHE, KVS. Ravinder Kumar, Principal of the school, in his formal welcome address highlighted the achievements of the school in sports. The programme commenced with the auspicious ceremony of lamp lighting and followed by flag hoisting. After the march past, students of the four different houses competed against each other in sports events like relay races, 100 and 200 metre races, badminton, chess, etc. The students displayed their sports prowess in different sports activities organised under the supervision of Neelam Sehgal, TGT, physical education, and sports coach Dilbag Singh. The tiny tots of primary wing too participated in fun games like frog race, sack race, marble and spoon race, etc. At the end, vote of thanks was proposed by Harjinder Kaur, TGT, science.