Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantonment

The school hosted an enlightening workshop, steering towards the integration of life skills for the 21st century success. The event featured Dr Siddhi Sood, Assistant Professor from the School of Education at Lovely Professional University, as the key speaker. The workshop, designed to focus on 21st century learning and information skills, placed significant emphasis on life skills, digital literacy and media literacy. Principal Ravinder Kumar lauded Dr Sood’s insights, recognising their potential impact on the students. Expressing gratitude, Vice-Principal Kuldeep Singh acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Dr Sood for her illuminating insights into the evolving educational landscape.

