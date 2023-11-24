Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantt

The school conducted a comprehensive workshop on “Mastering the art of communication: Essential skills for the 21st century” on Friday. Dr Nakul Kundra, Associate Professor, Department of English and Modern European Languages, University of Allahabad, conducted a highly impactful session, centring on vital communication skills crucial in the contemporary landscape. The workshop highlighted practical techniques, adeptly addressing challenges prevalent in today’s dynamic world. Attendees gained actionable insights into effective communication strategies applicable to both personal and professional scenarios. Principal Ravinder Kumar underscored the significance of these skills in equipping students for the demands of the 21st century.