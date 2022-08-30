Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3, Jalandhar Cantt

A three-day Scouts & Guides Heerakh Pankh/ Chaturth Charan camp started under the efficient leadership & guidance of officiating Principal Meena Kumari at the school. A total 115 cubs and 97 bulbuls of 57 Kendriya Vidyalayas are participating in this camp. In the opening ceremony the officiating principal welcomed the special guest Dr. Jaswant Minhas, the former Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya. The importance and responsibility of Scouts & Guides was explained by the Dr Minhas. The students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 Jalandhar, presented a colourful cultural programme. In the camp participants will be trained under supervision of best scouts and guides masters.
