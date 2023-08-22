Kendriya Vidyalaya No 4, Pathankot

The school celebrated Independence Day. The school campus was beautifully decorated with flags and balloons. Students, teachers and non-teaching staff gathered on the school premises at 8.45 am. The programme started at 9 am. The school boy captain welcomed all the members present for the function. The Principal hoisted the national flag and the national anthem was sung. School captain Shubham Sharma gave an inspiring speech on the independence of the nation. A cultural programme was also held in the school in which students of different classes participated. Some students performed a patriotic song and some patriotic dance. Principal Neelam Guleria gave a message that “we have to become good citizens of India”. There were some parents who attended the whole programme along with their children. The vote of thanks was given by Pradeep Chopra, PGT, biology. Sweets were distributed among all the students.

#Pathankot