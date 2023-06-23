Kendriya Vidyalaya O.C.F. Sec-29, Chandigarh

On the occasion of International Yoga Day Principal K.S. Pathania told students about the importance of yoga and encouraged them to include yoga activities in their daily routine. The message of Nidhi Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, was also delivered to children. The yoga activities were completed by Yogacharya Surendra Singh and Sanjay Sharma of Divya Yoga Mandir. To make the body fit and healthy, several asanas were performed.
