Kendriya Vidyalaya OCF, Chandigarh

The I-Day celebrations in the school began with a tribute to national heroes by Principal Seema Singh. Flag hoisting was done by the Principal and special guests of the day Balwant Raj, Deputy Commandant, 51 Battalion, ITBP, Saroj Kumar Asst. Commandant, 51 Battalion, ITBP and KK Choudhary Inspector, 51 Battalion,ITBP. It was followed by singing of the National Anthem. Balwant Raj addressed the children and exhorted them to pay attention to their health and studies. They distributed Tricolour to students as well as to teachers. The cultural programme included a beautiful rendition by the tiny tots of the Vidyalaya. Lakita of Class XII recited a poem on the occasion and Charu and Tejaswini performed a classical dance. Diksha, a student of Class VI, also gave an outstanding performance of a patriotic song.
