Kendriya Vidyalaya OCF, Chandigarh

Hindi pakhwada was organised at the school. KS Pathania, Principal, KV OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh, inaugurated the pakhwada by presenting a floral tribute to Goddess Saraswati. He motivated the students and the staff to take part in activities being conducted on this occasion. A special assembly was arrangedorganised to mark Hindi Diwas. Students expressed their views on the importance of Hindi Diwas and Hindi language and recited poems. An appeal of Nidhi Pandey, Commissioner KVS headquarters, Delhi, and a message by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister regarding the implementation of Hindi in true spirit was read by Raj Kumar, PGT Hindi. During the pakhwada, different types of activities such as calligraphy, dictation, poetry recitation, solo song, essay writing, extempore speech, slogan writing, Hindi book exhibition etc. were also conducted. In the closing ceremony, results of various activities was declared and Principal KV OCF congratulated the winners and encouraged the students to use Hindi language in day-to-day life.