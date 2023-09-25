Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Chandigarh

Poshan Mah is being celebrated in the school. This year’s theme is “Nourished India, Literate India”. Various activities were organised in the school to make the students aware of the importance of millets. The school developed Amrit Vatika, which was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of the Chandigarh region Preeti Saxena and Assistant Commissioner T Brahmanandam. Under Poshan Mah, seeds of millets like ragi, jowar, etc, were sown in Nutrition Garden. Preeti Saxena appreciated the initiative taken by school Principal KS Pathania and the members of the Eco Club.