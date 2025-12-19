DT
Home / The School Tribune / Kendriya Vidyalaya OCF, Chandigarh, celebrate KVS Foundation Day

Kendriya Vidyalaya OCF, Chandigarh, celebrate KVS Foundation Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
Kendriya Vidyalaya OCF, Chandigarh, celebrated the KVS Foundation Day in presence of Dushyant Kumar, CGM, Ordnance Factory & Chairman VMC, as the chief guest. Retired teachers, alumni, parents, teachers and students participated wholeheartedly. KS Pathania, Principal, KV OCF, highlighted the progressive vision of KVS and its alignment with competency-based, experiential and technology-enabled education. Prizes were awarded to students for scholastic and co-scholastic excellence and excellence certificates were presented to teachers in recognition of their dedicated service. The occasion was marked by the unveiling of school magazine Navchetna, reflecting students' creativity and literary talent. The presence of distinguished alumna Ankita Adhikari, Joint CEO, State Health Authority, Panchkula, added inspiration to the programme. Cultural performances showcased the spirit of unity in diversity. The event concluded with a vote of thanks and renewed commitment to the ideals of KVS.

